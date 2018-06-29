iPhone natives upgrade to iPhone X, Android switchers go with cheaper iPhones

New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shows who’s buying new, expensive iPhones and who’s opting for more affordable iOS options between users who have grown with iOS and fresh switchers from Android.

CIRP conducts rolling surveys with previous iOS and Android users to gauge what iPhone models they bought — in this case, we’re looking at a data spread from September to March of this year. Keep in mind that the results you see in the chart below, obtained by BGR, represent the survey universe for each category — the analysis firm estimates that 15 to 20 percent of any given quarter’s iPhone sales come from former Android users.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus proved the most popular in both groups with a 40 percent share of switchers and a few points more for natives. However, things diverge from there: the number two phone for iOS upgraders was the iPhone X at 20 percent while for movers from Android, it was the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus closer to 25 percent. In fact, the iPhone X was the dead last choice for old droiders, falling behind the most affordable iPhone SE and the iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus. For Apple fans, the iPhone SE was the least popular choice.

In those 6 months, Apple sold 132.5 million iPhones, meaning from CIRP’s own estimate that up to 26.5 million sales came from people who left Google, Samsung, LG and other Android OEMs behind. Whether they grow into the system or jump back out would be interesting to see.