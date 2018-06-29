Official Android Oreo updates start rolling out for Huawei Mate 10 Lite and P10 Lite
Huawei was one of the first OEMs to release a non-Pixel device powered by Android Oreo out the box, but the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor hasn’t exactly been the fastest to bring the newest OS to some of its older and humbler models.
On the bright side, the Chinese company did allow many of its domestic and international fans to participate in Android 8.0 public beta testing, and two such programs appear to have successfully concluded in at least one European country.
If you live in Germany, you should be able to download official, stable Oreo goodies over-the-air for your Huawei Mate 10 Lite and P10 Lite. More regions will obviously follow suit soon enough, and while you wait, you may want to free up quite a bit of storage space.
These updates are massive, seemingly tipping the scales at around 2.5GB for non-beta testers, as they combine standard Oreo enhancements with proprietary EMUI 8.0 add-ons and system optimizations.
The Mate 10 Lite is actually very similar to the US-exclusive Mate SE, featuring however both rear and front-facing dual cameras. That’s a grand total of four shooters, and the mid-range 5.9-incher also packs a more than respectable Kirin 659 processor, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
The Huawei P10 Lite is obviously older, smaller, less capable and, frankly, uglier than the Mate 10 Lite, with a traditional 16:9 5.2-inch Full HD screen in tow, as well as a Kirin 658 SoC, single 12MP rear snapper and 8MP selfie cam. But that’s the beauty of Android Oreo, as it can bring together new and old, big and small, powerful and slow, handsome and unattractive phones.