Huawei promises bi-monthly software updates for a bunch of new and old phones
Good news keeps rolling in for existing and future owners of Huawei smartphones, as the Chinese OEM is finally ready to commit to a software update schedule of sorts for a number of new and old, high-end and mid-range, expensive and affordable devices.
We’re talking recent (and not so recent) Mate, P and Nova-series releases, including the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 9, P10, P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3e, Nova 2 lite and 2i. All of these handsets should receive at least one new update every two months for the foreseeable future, although Huawei unfortunately stopped short of announcing a timetable as clear as OnePlus.
Still, this is obviously a step in the right direction for a company that’s been launching extremely attractive phones in every price bracket for the past few years, often neglecting however the long-term functionality and security of many devices.
A bi-monthly update guarantee is not exactly what Google has in mind for its most valued Android smartphone-making partners, but who knows, maybe Huawei will understand the benefits of great software support and switch to a monthly program down the line.
In the meantime, let’s be happy the company is making efforts to regularly improve its “new and existing customers’ experiences”, including by bringing Face Unlock capabilities to a “wider, more accessible range of smartphones.”
All of the above devices will support facial recognition soon, with some of them already updated to allow fast and easy unlocking by simply glancing at your phone.