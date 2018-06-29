The age of 5G is upon us, and although we still don’t know exactly what that will entail in the short and especially long term, you can probably count on one thing. Every smartphone manufacturer under the sun will try to join forces with every major wireless service provider around the world to support the buzzworthy technology on commercial devices as soon as possible.

That obviously includes Huawei, which took the time at the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai event to build hype around its impending 5G chips and smartphones. It should come as no surprise that a next-gen Kirin SoC with a built-in 5G modem is in the works, eyeing a March 2019 announcement ahead of a June market debut inside a mysterious ultra-high-end handset.

But that’s not the only exciting flagship product in the Huawei pipeline, as a gaming-centric smartphone is reportedly slated for a commercial launch by the end of 2018, with some sort of a foldable mobile device also coming next year.

What the Chinese OEM is absolutely not planning is a phone with moving mechanical parts, in the same vein as the Vivo NEX and OPPO Find X.

Something tells us the Mate 20 and P… 30 (?) are being developed separately from Huawei’s first gaming, foldable and 5G-enabled devices too, making that one heck of a crowded release schedule for the industry’s third biggest player. Should Samsung and Apple be afraid?