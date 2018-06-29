Android

The HTC U12+ is in stock and shipping fast from the OEM and Amazon stateside

After failing to turn the U11 into a mainstream hit, and never really trying with the U11+, which wasn’t officially released stateside, HTC didn’t get off to the best of starts with its US U12+ pre-orders either.

But just as promised, the shipping snag has quickly been overcome, and you can find the Edge Sense 2-enabled 6-incher in stock at both Amazon and the Taiwanese OEM’s official US e-store.

Unfortunately, the unlocked HTC U12+ still feels slightly overpriced, fetching $799 with 64GB internal storage space or $849 in a 128 gig configuration. Both models are listed as compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks, and you can even buy the 64 gig variant from HTC in AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-specific SKUs.

The 128GB version is only available in a unique Translucent Blue hue, while if you prefer the more conventional Ceramic Black coat of paint, you’ll have to order a phone capable of accommodating half that data.

Don’t worry, the microSD card slot is still alive and well, unlike the 3.5mm headphone jack, with other major selling points including a “cinematic” 2:1 display sporting “ultra thin” borders, the world’s “highest-rated dual camera set up”, an additional two front-facing shooters, a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 3500mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and of course, all that squeeze action, with new gestures also supported by second-gen Edge Sense technology.

