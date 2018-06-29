Excessive Galaxy S10 vs. excessive LG V40 | #PNWeekly 311 (LIVE at 12p ET)
Five cameras on the LG V40? Three phones with up to three cameras on the Galaxy S10? Has progress in the mobile technology industry just become a very simple numbers game? We don’t have any idea what to look forward to anymore as we head into the fall with the two chaebols, but we’ll talk it out.
Plus, Apple is flittering like a butterfly over its MacBook keyboards and hey, can someone in IT check out what’s wrong with ASUS’s website here? Thanks. All that and more on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 12:00pm Eastern on June 29th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 311
Direct Download
Recording Date
June 29, 2018
Host
Guests
News
- Galaxy S10: Are three phones too many?
- LG V40: Are five cameras too many?
- MacBooks: Can’t Apple say sorry about its crappy “Butterfly” keys?
- Apple v. Samsung: It’s over (for real), but who still cares?
- Pixel 3 (XL): Go with or without the notch?
- Xperia XZ2 Premium: Really? It costs that much?
- OnePlus in the US: Does Pete Lau have realistic goals?
- OOPS: Can someone at ASUS update the page for the ZenFone 5z?
See you soon!