Five cameras on the LG V40? Three phones with up to three cameras on the Galaxy S10? Has progress in the mobile technology industry just become a very simple numbers game? We don’t have any idea what to look forward to anymore as we head into the fall with the two chaebols, but we’ll talk it out.

Plus, Apple is flittering like a butterfly over its MacBook keyboards and hey, can someone in IT check out what’s wrong with ASUS’s website here? Thanks. All that and more on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 12:00pm Eastern on June 29th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 311

Recording Date

June 29, 2018

Host

Jules Wang

Guests

Anton D. Nagy

News

See you soon!