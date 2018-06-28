YouTube picture-in-picture mode to be available on all US Android Oreo devices

There may finally be a true advantage to using Android over iOS for watching clips, episodes and movies on YouTube.

Google’s mass video streaming service is now quietly spreading picture-in-picture mode viewing beyond YouTube Premium subscribers to any Android Oreo (or newer) device in the United States. Some music videos will not be available in PiP as they’re exclusive to YouTube Premium users.

This means that users are able to move out of the YouTube app, but still see the video they’re running in a small window on top of other apps or the home screen.

YouTube has limited support for iOS’s multi-pane viewing features such as Sllde Over and Split View — nothing on the native picture-in-picture mode, though. We’re left wondering what the beef is, but that’s up for debate.