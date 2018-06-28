Android

YouTube picture-in-picture mode to be available on all US Android Oreo devices

Contents
Advertisement

There may finally be a true advantage to using Android over iOS for watching clips, episodes and movies on YouTube.

Google’s mass video streaming service is now quietly spreading picture-in-picture mode viewing beyond YouTube Premium subscribers to any Android Oreo (or newer) device in the United States. Some music videos will not be available in PiP as they’re exclusive to YouTube Premium users.

This means that users are able to move out of the YouTube app, but still see the video they’re running in a small window on top of other apps or the home screen.

YouTube has limited support for iOS’s multi-pane viewing features such as Sllde Over and Split View — nothing on the native picture-in-picture mode, though. We’re left wondering what the beef is, but that’s up for debate.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Source
YouTube
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android 8.1, Android 9.0, Android Oreo, Android P, Google, News, Picture-in-Picture, Video streaming, YouTube
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.