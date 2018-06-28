Xiaomi might just be the world’s most impressive smartphone vendor right now, also pulling off wearable device sales feats that even Apple is incapable of.

Of course, comparing Mi Band 3 and Apple Watch Series 3 numbers is hardly fair, considering the huge price gap between the two. But the former’s 1 million achievement within 17 days of its commercial debut is nonetheless astonishing. Here’s hoping the ultra-low-cost fitness tracker will soon find its way to the Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the mid-range Redmi Note 5 handset duo managed to reach 5 million unit sales mere days after the high-end Mi 8 family was confirmed to have outpaced the OnePlus 6 to the one million mark.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro obviously saw daylight in India a few months back, taking significantly less time to hit this extraordinary milestone than the Redmi Note 4 last year. We’re talking around 120 days for the affordable “full screen” pair versus six months or so for their 16:9 thick-bezeled predecessor.

This pretty much upholds the Chinese OEM’s domination across the world’s second-largest smartphone market, keeping Samsung at bay in the region’s crucial mid-range segment. That global 100 million objective for the entire year no longer feels overly ambitious either.