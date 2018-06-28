Dwayne Johnson helps launch Under Armour Sport Wireless Project Rock Edition

Under Armour has teamed with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to launch a series of special edition products under the Project Rock label.

As Johnson puts it himself:

Project Rock is not a brand, it’s a movement. It’s a core belief, that I 100% don’t care what color you are, how old you are, where you come from or what you do for a living. The only thing I care about is you and me, building the belief that regardless of whatever the odds, we can overcome and achieve—but it all starts with the work we’re willing to put in with our two hands.

So, what does this have to do with mobile technology? Well, there’s a Project Rock Edition of UA’s Sport Wireless over-the-ear headphones made with help from JBL — a clear delineation from the earbuds that the company has done yet.

The headphones are lined with grippy material on inside of the headrest as well as the outlines of the ear cushions while the insides of the cups use UA’s SuperVent fabric for quick moisture wicking — the whole thing’s tested to IPX4 (splashing water) standards. The headset collapses with its durable metal hinges and can be dropped inside the included hard case.

As you might suspect, JBL has tuned the audio to its Charged Sound preset for “rich bass” to match the pace of your gym routine. It also supports Siri and Google Assistant access and optimizes conversations by ducking streaming music and turning on noise-cancelling microphones with its Talk-Thru feature. The Sport Wireless Project Rock Edition also comes with a 16-hour battery to last “through a whole week of workouts.” A quick 5-minute top-up should yield an hour’s listening.

Initial stock sold out quickly, but it will be back soon for $249 at the source link below and at Under Armour retail outlets.