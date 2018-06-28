Android

OnePlus cements software update schedule with three years of coverage

With a checkered track record in supporting OS updates, OnePlus has finally set out its priorities once and for all with the publishing of its Software Maintenance Schedule.

It’s a little Google-esque in that this schedule was the one Google promised for its own Pixel and Nexus phones up until the Pixel 2, when it extended full OS support to three years. Nevertheless, OnePlus is offering a decent two full years of Android and OxygenOS upgrades and another year of security updates. All of these updates will take place every two months, though more frequent updates can be obtained by joining the relevant Open Beta program for pertinent devices.

The policy is being applied to devices from the OnePlus 3 and later. To clarify, the OnePlus 3 and 3T still due for regular updates until November — a high likelihood it will land Android P — while the OnePlus 5 and 5T is awaiting Android P and maybe even Android Q. The OnePlus 6? Well, it’s just getting started.

And for the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X? Well, they never got their second OS upgrades, but at least they got Marshmallow.

Via
Android Police
Source
OnePlus
