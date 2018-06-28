Android

Moto Z3 Force may arrive on August 2

Motorola has scheduled an event at its Chicago headquarters for August 2 at 2pm local time (3pm Eastern).

A short time lapse clip has been posted unlisted to YouTube with the following description:

Mark your calendar. On August 2, we’re making a big announcement at Motorola’s HQ in Chicago. Say “hello” to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more. Are you ready?

Having already launched the Moto Z3 Play, it’s highly suspected that we’ll see the Moto Z3 Force and a new round of Moto Mods come our way. The event could, perhaps, include a preview of the 5G Moto Mod that has been leaked in photos — it may allow the Moto Z3 Force (and perhaps other Moto Z phones) to officially become the first device(s) to support the next-generation cellular technology.

Then again, something may just come out of left field at Wrigley.

