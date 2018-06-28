What comes after a respectable mid-range LG X4+ with several premium features borrowed from the company’s flagship products, and a low-end X4 with nothing to write home about? Unfortunately, an even humbler LG X2 pairing 2017 software with 2016 hardware specifications.

It’s almost impossible to defend the unattractive design, unspecified 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, single 8MP rear-facing camera or 5MP selfie shooter of the entry-level 5-incher.

It goes without saying that affordability is a major X2 selling point, but even in Korea, where low to mid-end smartphones tend to be costlier than other regions, this thing feels at least slightly overpriced, at 198,000 won, roughly equating to $175.

As usual, LG is primarily focusing on highlighting proprietary software features, which the chaebol says are used “a lot” by most customers, including Auto Shot and Quick Share. But it’s hard to get excited about these things as well, since the X2 runs the outdated Android 7.1.2 operating system.

The 16:9 HD screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and 2,500mAh battery are also unlikely to make a good impression on someone expecting adequate mobile performance by 2018 standards. Oh, well, at least the phone is not extremely heavy or thick, at 152 grams and 8.2mm respectively.