LG Stylo 4 lands at Cricket Wireless with 3GB RAM for $230

Thoroughly leaked ahead of its MetroPCS debut at an affordable $179 price point, the mid-range LG Stylo 4 smartphone is expanding to customers of prepaid AT&T daughter carrier Cricket Wireless tomorrow, June 29.

Available in black or “metallic lavender” with monthly plans starting at $30, the pen-wielding 6.2-incher is essentially identical to the international LG Q Stylus. But there are actually several Q Stylus variants, and Cricket seems to be picking up one with 3GB RAM, compared to the 2 gigs of memory offered by Metro’s Q710MS model.

That’s probably why AT&T’s subsidiary is charging $229.99 upfront, although discounts could come into play pretty soon. Even at its RRP, the LG Stylo 4 looks like a solid bargain, at least on paper, with respectable features including a “big, beautiful” screen sporting Full HD+ resolution, a 2:1 aspect ratio and razor-thin bezels.

Under the hood, the budget-friendly device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor and 3,300mAh battery, running Android 8.1 Oreo on the software side of things, and taking “beautiful portraits, wide-angle selfies, pics and HD videos” with “full featured” 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

The integrated stylus pen that makes the LG Stylo 4 stand out from the mid-range pack supports productivity-enhancing functions like Pen Pop, Screen-off Memo, Pen Keeper, GIF Capture and Pop Lens. This is obviously no S Pen, but it’s versatile and convenient enough for 230 bucks.