In addition to Motorola One Power, Motorola One envisioned

Motorola may be preparing a more robust debut for its suspected series of Android One smartphones coming this year.

Android Headlines is reporting from its source that in addition to the Motorola One Power, which looks very similar to the Lenovo Z5 that launched in China, the company is also launching the Motorola One. While the two look quite similar, it’s believed that the One will have a smaller display and battery than the thicker One Power, bringing the latter device into a more advanced option. For reference, the One Power is rumored to have a 6.2-inch 19:9 display with full HD resolution and a 3,780mAh battery.

The Motorola One appears to go with a glossy glass back while the One Power may have a relatively matte finish. There’s also some delineation on the One Power’s rearside “batwing” symbol, suggesting that it could act as a fingerprint sensor — the One appears to have a more simple engraving of Motorola’s corporate logomark. Both devices have dual cameras and a notched display, with the Power featuring 12- and 5-megapixel sensors on the obverse side. Other specs on the One could fall off from the Power’s caliber.

There is the suggestion of multiple colors, but we’ve got nothing other than black and white to work with from the renders provided (which you can take a full look at in the source link below this story). Hopefully we’re able to learn more sooner than later — it’s not said when the Android One devices will launch, but one possibility could be the scheduled August 2 event the company has set in Chicago.