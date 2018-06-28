In order to achieve its latest ambitious goal, and set a new yearly shipment record, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor probably needs to remain aggressive and active on the unlocked US front.

To prove its commitment to the crowded and competitive market, online-focused Huawei sub-brand Honor has a bunch of promotional deals going on in advance of July 4th. Of course, some patriots may cringe at the thought of celebrating Independence Day by purchasing a phone made by a Chinese company, but who doesn’t like free stuff?

Besides, the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 are two great phones available at two killer price points, even outside promotional periods like this one. The former mid-ranger, packing an octa-core Kirin 659 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage space and a 3340 mAh battery, typically fetches $200 by itself.

For a limited time, i.e. until July 4, you can pay the same $199.99 and receive a complimentary pair of AM115 earphones, as well as a protective case. Or spend an extra 25 bucks, and get a free pair of higher-end Honor Sport AM61 Bluetooth earphones instead. Finally, $229.49 buys you an Honor 7X bundled with the Honor Band 3 activity tracker, the latter of which normally costs $59.

If you’re interested in the speedier, prettier, overall more capable Honor View 10 (without a notch), you can also score one of two nice gifts. The Kirin 970-powered phone is still available at its $499 MSRP, but that includes your choice of a free Tripod Selfie Stick or Honor Sport AM61 Bluetooth earphones now.

Even better, Honor will let you spin the wheel (up to three times a day) for additional View 10 discounts of up to $100. All you need is a HiHonor US account.