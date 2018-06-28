If the Honor 7X, 7C and 7A are all too rich for your blood, starting at £240, £170 and £140 respectively in the UK, you’ll be happy to hear Huawei’s budget-focused, online-first sub-brand is today launching an even cheaper Honor 7-series phone on British soil.

The Honor 7S is not an entirely new device, having made its discreet global debut in Pakistan last month before expanding to other emerging markets like Malaysia. UK-based bargain hunters can find the understandably modest 5.45-incher at Argos and local telco Three, as well as Honor’s official e-store in the region.

No matter the sales channel, the 7S is priced at a crazy low £100, which doesn’t mean you have to abstain from every modern industry trend. Granted, you only get the one 13MP rear-facing camera (with PDAF) and a single 5MP selfie shooter, while fingerprint and facial recognition technology are both missing.

But remarkably enough, the MediaTek MT6739-powered handset is still able to jump on the 2:1 “FullView” display bandwagon, with a more than decent 73 percent screen-to-body ratio, albeit also a predictably mediocre HD+ resolution.

The battery is not terrible either, at 3020mAh capacity, especially with proprietary smart power management functionality also in tow, while the 2 gigs of RAM and 16GB internal storage are all you could have realistically expected at that paltry price. Too bad there’s still no word on US availability.