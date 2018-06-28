Apple all-in-one subscription for music, TV, magazines in the works

Apple may offer an all-in-one subscription plan for Apple Music, original TV content and its own upcoming magazine service.

The Information reports that the company will take advantage of its recent acquisition of digital magazine vending app Texture, its burgeoning campaign into original television series and its existing music streaming service to provide all of them to customers at a lower, combined cost.

Texture’s service, which is still operating, costs $9.99 per month, the same price as an individual Apple Music plan. How much Apple is willing to charge for a standalone TV subscription and how much of a discount it is willing to apply will be key to how much this bundle will cost.

With telcos gobbling up media groups left and right and Spotify getting investor momentum, it would seem sensible for Apple to mount a counter-operation such as this. When will it happen? Well, given that Apple is shooting some of the scripts its purchased right now, it could happen as early as around the beginning of 2019.