Android

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium going up for pre-orders July 9

Contents
Advertisement

Amazon and Best Buy will begin pre-sales for the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium from July 9 with a suggested retail price of $999.99.

Sony remains the only major manufacturer to consistently release a smartphone with a 4K HDR display. The Xperia Z5 Premium started the 4K side of things back in 2015 with a price tag of about $800. This continued with the new HDR-enhanced Xperia XZ Premium in 2017, priced also at $800. That makes this update, incredibly, the first one to feature a price hike and a 25 percent increase at that.

Perhaps the company is hoping that a new design language and a beefed-up camera will bring things to a new level with consumers, but that remains to be seen.

For Amazon pre-order customers, reservations also come with a free pair of Sony’s new Xperia Ear Duo devices — earbuds that don’t rest in the canal but direct audio through it, leaving wearers open to hear the outside world.

First shipments will officially start on July 30.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Sony
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
4K, 4K HDR, Amazon, Best Buy, earbuds, News, Pre-Orders, retail, sales, Sony, US, Xperia Ear Duo, Xperia XZ2 Premium
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.