Samsung smartphones in general and high-end models in particular haven’t been selling as well in recent months as the past couple of years, but the mobile industry king was more than capable of offsetting this divisional slowdown with huge profits from the semiconductor business yielding record-breaking overall results.

While memory chipsets are by far the chaebol’s most successful products right now, several other components also continue to drive innovation in their respective categories, including image sensors for first and third-party phones.

A groundbreaking new ISOCELL Plus technology aims to bring significantly enhanced color accuracy and sharpness to mobile photos, although it’s unclear if the advanced CMOS sensor-improving features will make their commercial debut this fall or next spring.

2019’s Galaxy S10 is already rumored to come in three variants, with up to three rear-facing cameras, whereas the fast-approaching Galaxy Note 9 may not be able to radically change the dual shooters on the back of the S9+.

Without going into too much technical detail, we should definitely highlight this ISOCELL Plus breakthrough is expected to augment light sensitivity by a cool 15 percent, as well as color fidelity by an unspecified degree.

Perhaps most excitingly, “super-resolution” cameras with “over 20 megapixels” are coming… at some point, thanks to the ISOCELL Plus component’s support of image sensors with 0.8-micrometer and smaller-sized pixels without “any loss in performance.” It’s still early days, but one can now assume the Galaxy S10 will try to beat or at least match the total megapixel count of those astonishing triple cams on the Huawei P20 Pro.