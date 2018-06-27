Android

Samsung officially schedules Galaxy Note 9 Unpacked event for August 9

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out August 9 was an appropriate date for a glamorous Galaxy Note 9 announcement, but now it’s officially official. You’ll want to mark your calendars, get excited and… perhaps think about holding off for the Galaxy S10.

That’s probably going to be the big upgrade, and with the Note 9 launching early, we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the next Unpacked event taking place in January 2019.

Until then, Samsung is kicking off the official Galaxy Note 9 buzz-building campaign with a short teaser video highlighting the flagship family’s main advantage over the S9+ and rumored triple-camera S10+.

We’re obviously talking about the productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen, which is already pretty unique and impressive, but far from perfect. If you are as curious as us to see how Samsung intends to improve the Note lineup’s signature stylus, be sure to visit the company’s mobile press, global newsroom or Galaxy websites for a live online broadcast of the Galaxy Note 9 introduction on August 9.

