There are a number of reasons Google’s Android Wear platform, now known as Wear OS, has so far failed to provide real competition for the world’s most successful smartwatch family… by a landslide.

One big problem might soon be fixed by leading processor supplier Qualcomm, but despite what the name suggests, the newly unveiled Snapdragon Wear 2500 is not a true sequel and major upgrade for 2016’s Wear 2100.

Instead, you’re simply looking at a purpose-built chip for 4G connected kids watches here. That sounds far less exciting, but according to Qualcomm, this is a fast-growing market segment in need of specific catering to.

Parents want to be able to keep track of their children without spending a fortune, while youngsters can remain focused on having fun and playing with friends. To bring together the best of both worlds, and offer adults peace of mind, as well as entertaining and educational content for kids, the Snapdragon Wear 2500 hardware platform is designed to work alongside an “optimized version of Android for kid watches.”

Instead of running the full Wear OS experience, with all the distractions and the power thirst, future wearable devices packing the Wear 2500 SoC will be “based” on Android O, consuming as little energy as possible and fitting in a 512MB memory “footprint.”

Still, “rich messaging and integrated learning experiences” will be powered by “high-performance” quad-core A7 processors and an “Adreno-class” graphics engine, with support for “popular” AI-based voice assistants also in tow, and “fifth generation” 4G LTE technologies.

Huawei is Qualcomm’s very high-profile “lead customer” for the Snapdragon Wear 2500, although we may have to wait a few more months before the Chinese OEM actually unveils the first 4G kid-friendly watch powered by this robust chip.