It’s pretty amazing what Finnish startup HMD Global managed to do in just its first 12 months marketing and selling Nokia-branded phones, but curiously enough, we’re still waiting for the company’s rookie flagship effort.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco came close to rivaling high-end Android products from industry veterans like Samsung, Apple and Huawei, but the Snapdragon 835 processor was already outdated back in February.

If HMD plans to release a Snapdragon 845-powered hero device, we sure hope the company will hurry up, as an 855 sequel is probably not too far off. On that note, the first credible Nokia 9 rumor in months calls for an August or September 2018 launch with in-display fingerprint recognition technology and the aforementioned cutting-edge SoC.

The Nokia 9 name is by no means officially confirmed or etched in stone, but we’re pretty sure this phone will not go official as the A1P, A1 Plus or AOP. Those are all internal codenames in keeping with a (not so) secret labeling arrangement that saw the Nokia 8 Sirocco being referred to as the A1N.

The assumption is this Nokia A1P will be seeing daylight at IFA Berlin, an international trade show scheduled to begin on August 31, mainly targeting European markets like Germany.

Possibly running the as-yet unreleased Android P version out the box, the Nokia 9 is also said to sport a sharp OLED screen manufactured by LG, which will integrate “invisible” fingerprint recognition. There’s no word on camera specs yet, but apparently, a “high risk” was associated with the development of this particular component, suggesting big breakthroughs and innovations… of some sort.