New customers get double the data for the same price on Verizon Prepaid

Verizon Prepaid is running a big limited time promotion for new customers where it’s offering double the data at its regular price points. How long it lasts remains a mystery, but we’re giving you the deets right here.

All service plans get unlimited domestic talk and text service as well as text to 200 foreign countries and territories as well as the ability to use their high-speed data allowance on hotspot tethering. While Unlimited plan holders can’t take advantage of high-speed allowance carryover, they, along with 10GB plan holders, also get unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada.

But instead of $30 per month for 500MB of high-speed data, it’ll be $30 per month for 1GB. And there’s a pretty good discount for family accounts up to the fifth line. Here’s a chart to sort things out:

Plan (Normal/Promo)Individual line priceFamily line price
500MB/1GB$30/mo.$30/mo.
3GB/6GB$40/mo.$30/mo.
7GB/14GB$50/mo.$35/mo.
10GB/20GB$60/mo.$40/mo.

Unlimited plans remain at $75 per month with family lines at $55 per month. However, the rates you see above will be locked in for as long as you have the same service with Verizon. Again, only new customers can get the deal online or at a select few retail stores. Keep in mind that data speeds can be throttled during congestion periods and that streaming video quality may be limited to 480p.

Via
Droid Life
Source
Verizon Wireless
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.