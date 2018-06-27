New customers get double the data for the same price on Verizon Prepaid

Verizon Prepaid is running a big limited time promotion for new customers where it’s offering double the data at its regular price points. How long it lasts remains a mystery, but we’re giving you the deets right here.

All service plans get unlimited domestic talk and text service as well as text to 200 foreign countries and territories as well as the ability to use their high-speed data allowance on hotspot tethering. While Unlimited plan holders can’t take advantage of high-speed allowance carryover, they, along with 10GB plan holders, also get unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada.

But instead of $30 per month for 500MB of high-speed data, it’ll be $30 per month for 1GB. And there’s a pretty good discount for family accounts up to the fifth line. Here’s a chart to sort things out:

Plan (Normal/Promo) Individual line price Family line price 500MB/1GB $30/mo. $30/mo. 3GB/6GB $40/mo. $30/mo. 7GB/14GB $50/mo. $35/mo. 10GB/20GB $60/mo. $40/mo.

Unlimited plans remain at $75 per month with family lines at $55 per month. However, the rates you see above will be locked in for as long as you have the same service with Verizon. Again, only new customers can get the deal online or at a select few retail stores. Keep in mind that data speeds can be throttled during congestion periods and that streaming video quality may be limited to 480p.