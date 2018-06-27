Android

Huawei CEO is ready to ship 200 million smartphones this year

Contents
Advertisement

Huawei CEO Richard Yu is celebrating six years of having an account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Since 2012, he has amassed nearly 6.3 million fans and almost 6,000 posts. With the champagne popped, he announced that he would give away three Huawei sport bands, an Honor 10 and a Huawei P20 Pro.

As China’s number one smartphone maker and the world’s number three, Yu has now thrown down the gauntlet for his own company: 200 million handsets shipped by the end of this year. Considering Huawei moved 150 million units last year, a one-third increase is a big ask.

And yet, it has sold 6 million P20 and P20 Pro phones in two months. We don’t doubt Huawei won’t get close if it doesn’t make it, with or without the help of US consumers.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, China, Huawei, News, P20, P20 pro, sales, shipments, smartphones
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.