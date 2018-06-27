Huawei CEO is ready to ship 200 million smartphones this year

Huawei CEO Richard Yu is celebrating six years of having an account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Since 2012, he has amassed nearly 6.3 million fans and almost 6,000 posts. With the champagne popped, he announced that he would give away three Huawei sport bands, an Honor 10 and a Huawei P20 Pro.

As China’s number one smartphone maker and the world’s number three, Yu has now thrown down the gauntlet for his own company: 200 million handsets shipped by the end of this year. Considering Huawei moved 150 million units last year, a one-third increase is a big ask.

And yet, it has sold 6 million P20 and P20 Pro phones in two months. We don’t doubt Huawei won’t get close if it doesn’t make it, with or without the help of US consumers.