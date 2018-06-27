Windows

Win an HP Envy x2, one of the first ARM-powered Always Connected Windows 10 PCs (Giveaway)

Contents
Advertisement

Qualcomm and Microsoft have teamed up to make Always Connected PCs possible — portable Windows computers that keep you in touch with LTE while keeping up with your life and up to multi-day battery. We have given multiple evaluations on what the HP Envy x2 could do for us here at Pocketnow. Now, it’s your turn to tell us what it might be able to do for you.

Who knows? You might be able to win a free laptop in the process.

All you have to do is read up on our own Adam Z. Lein’s review of the HP Envy x2 and then comment on that page on the feature(s) that appeal most to you. You should also leave a mention of where you got word of this giveaway — be it through Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, this very website you’re reading right now or wherever you’re coming from.

Readers from the United States are eligible for up to one entry during the giveaway period lasting through July 4, 2018, 11:59:59PM Eastern, and will win the HP Envy x2 featured in our review (a $ value).

07Days 21Hours 59Minutes 08Seconds

Keep in mind that Sprint is offering Always Connected PC owners free data service for the remainder of 2018.

Good luck!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Always Connected PCs, envy x2, giveaway, HP, Microsoft, News, qualcomm, Windows 10
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.