Win an HP Envy x2, one of the first ARM-powered Always Connected Windows 10 PCs (Giveaway)

Qualcomm and Microsoft have teamed up to make Always Connected PCs possible — portable Windows computers that keep you in touch with LTE while keeping up with your life and up to multi-day battery. We have given multiple evaluations on what the HP Envy x2 could do for us here at Pocketnow. Now, it’s your turn to tell us what it might be able to do for you.

Who knows? You might be able to win a free laptop in the process.

All you have to do is read up on our own Adam Z. Lein’s review of the HP Envy x2 and then comment on that page on the feature(s) that appeal most to you. You should also leave a mention of where you got word of this giveaway — be it through Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, this very website you’re reading right now or wherever you’re coming from.

Readers from the United States are eligible for up to one entry during the giveaway period lasting through July 4, 2018, 11:59:59PM Eastern, and will win the HP Envy x2 featured in our review (a $949.99 value).

Keep in mind that Sprint is offering Always Connected PC owners free data service for the remainder of 2018.

Good luck!