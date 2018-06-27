We’ve known for quite some time now that Google is planning to resist the dual camera trend with this fall’s Pixel 3 XL while embracing the increasingly prevalent notch, but screen cutout haters should be happy to see a more symmetrical design adopted by the direct sequel to last year’s 5-inch Pixel 2.

At least that’s what the latest batch of factory CAD-based renders created by the very dependable Steve H., aka @OnLeaks, is hinting at. While far from a truly borderless phone, the Pixel 3 does appear to sport thinner bezels than its predecessor, which may allow it to jump on the 2:1 aspect ratio bandwagon.

A larger 5.4-inch display will purportedly be squeezed into a similar 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm body, with the 6.2-inch notch-toting Pixel 3 XL also expected to more or less retain the overall measurements of its 6-inch forerunner. We’re talking 158mm height, 76.6mm width and 7.9mm depth, the latter of which could go up to 8.6mm with the rear camera hump taken into consideration.

Speaking of, it seems both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will settle for single rear-facing shooters while intriguingly sharing dual selfie cams. The same distinctive combination of glass and metal as last year is to be employed on the back of the Pixel 3 duo to support eye-catching color mixes like Black & White. Front-facing stereo speakers are also retained, along with a rear-mounted circular fingerprint scanner.

All in all, not a lot has changed on the outside, so let’s hope Google can bring a satisfying number of under-the-hood upgrades to the table.