Android

Blass: Sony Mobile out of Middle East, Turkey, Africa by October

Contents
Advertisement

With Sony regrouping its smartphone efforts to serve the upper rungs of the market, especially with the US debut of the Xperia XZ2 Premium with a 4K HDR display being priced at $1,000, it might not be too surprising to hear this news.

Leaks reporter Evan Blass posted on Twitter that the company will cease its mobile operations in Africa, Turkey and the Middle East this year.

Commenters from the region largely had the sentiment that it was about time as its phones weren’t competing with bigger names by “overpricing their phones.” One person tagged the Twitter account for the Sony Xperia Middle East division, warning them to “watch your clocks” for October.

A quick scan at Statista data from the third quarter of last year shows Samsung dominating the competition with 31 percent share of African smartphone shipments.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Xperia Blog
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Phones
Tags
Africa, business, End of Life, evleaks, Leaks, Middle East, News, Rumors, Sony, Turkey
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.