Blass: Sony Mobile out of Middle East, Turkey, Africa by October

With Sony regrouping its smartphone efforts to serve the upper rungs of the market, especially with the US debut of the Xperia XZ2 Premium with a 4K HDR display being priced at $1,000, it might not be too surprising to hear this news.

Leaks reporter Evan Blass posted on Twitter that the company will cease its mobile operations in Africa, Turkey and the Middle East this year.

Bad news for Sony Mobile fans in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa: I’m hearing that the company will “shut down its operations and offices” in the region by October. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 27, 2018

Commenters from the region largely had the sentiment that it was about time as its phones weren’t competing with bigger names by “overpricing their phones.” One person tagged the Twitter account for the Sony Xperia Middle East division, warning them to “watch your clocks” for October.

A quick scan at Statista data from the third quarter of last year shows Samsung dominating the competition with 31 percent share of African smartphone shipments.