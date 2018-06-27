Apple v. Samsung is settled behind closed doors

After being judged liable for $539 million in patent infringement damages against Apple, Samsung appeared unwilling to let 7 years of legal entanglement go to waste. It made a step to appeal the ruling two weeks ago.

Now, it appears that appetite for conflict has quieted for the two have come to terms of settlement. No details of the settlement, filed in federal district court in San Jose, were disclosed, Reuters reports.

The case stems from 2011 when Apple accused Samsung of infringing on several patents with the major moneymakers being the ones related to the design of the iPhone. The Cupertino-based company was initially awarded about $1 billion in 2012, but a series of appeals and rulings have knocked the number down. Samsung had escalated the case to the Supreme Court, but justices tossed the case back down to its originating district court to determine what article of manufacture the patents applied to — part of the product or the whole of the product.

With the $539 million ruling against Samsung now in the past, an Apple spokesperson said that “this case has always been about more than money,” while a Samsung representative declined to comment. Samsung already paid $399 million to Apple in this dispute.