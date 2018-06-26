ZAGG Nomad Book and Messenger Folio both have integrated wireless keyboards

Accessories maker ZAGG has two new products out to wrap up tablets, provide stowing space for any applicable styli and include wireless (and, in one case, detachable) keyboards.

The Messenger Folio is specifically made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil fits into a little loop tether and the Bluetooth keyboard stitched with the folio and kickstand is said to pair quickly and last up to three months on a charge. This should go for $59.99.

For more than just one iPad, the Nomad Book has adjustable, detachable baffles to fit any tablet — iOS, Android, Windows or whatever can track a Bluetooth signal — up to 10.5 inches in size. The keyboard is able to detach from the folio and its four-position kickstand and last up to two years on a power cycle. Furthermore, the keyboard is able to pair to a secondary device like a phone for extended productivity. The Book is priced at $99.99.

Both products are available at the links below this story.