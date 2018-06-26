Xiaomi kept its speed-addicted fans waiting for a number-skipping Mi 6 sequel a little longer than initially anticipated, and it looks like the gigantic mid-range Mi Max 2 follow-up will also debut more than a year after its predecessor.

But it appears the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 Pro will be well worth the wait, sporting 6.9-inch screens with razor-thin bezels and 5400mAh batteries. That’s right, there’s also a Pro variant in the pipeline, at least according to a very convincing new product listing leak.

The screenshot seems to derive from the Chinese company’s official website, although it could obviously be a hoax. Assuming it’s the real deal, which may well be the case, the spec sheet snippet confirms some seriously impressive features… for an Android mid-ranger, including 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space and a Snapdragon 710 processor.

Keep in mind that the “regular” Mi Max 3 is expected to pack a slightly humbler Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with as little as 3 gigs of memory and 32GB local digital hoarding room. Both models should boast dual vertical rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, alongside stereo speakers and massive FHD+ displays with trendy 2:1 aspect ratios. But thanks to those ultra-thin bezels, the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 Pro might not be physically larger than the 6.4-inch Mi Max 2. Pretty exciting stuff, eh?