Xiaomi doing another Hatsune Miku special edition, this time of the Mi 6X

Xiaomi is about to run another special edition smartphone in China and it involves bringing in one of Japan’s biggest (digital) voices… again.

A Hatsune Miku edition of the Xiaomi Mi 6X, which is expected to debut worldwide as the Android One-running Mi A2, has been leaked on Twitter with main wallpaper image and a physical profile.

The appealing shade of pale turquoise will be standard for anyone who knows anything about anime-style mascot Hatsune Miku, a synthetic singing voice available to manipulate on the music compositing program Vocaloid. Last year around Valentine’s Day, Miku was emblazoned on a special edition Mi Note 4X in a chibi form.

The posted price of ¥2,099 ($319) is ¥100 more than the normal top spec variant, so if Xiaomi is worth its scruples, this should land buyers with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

