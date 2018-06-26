With update, unlocked Galaxy S9 in US also gets FM radio
The first software update since launch has landed with US unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. It has taken a whole three months and change to get the latest security patches, but it also includes one omitted feature that every carrier variant had from the start.
The National Association of Broadcasters’s API for FM radio was not included with the base firmware of the the relevant devices and the NAB as well as NextRadio, the app that interfaces with the API, made some noise about it.
It shouldn’t have taken three months for an API and app to appear on phones when they were supposed to have been there at launch. There may have been a chance at an update in May before it was aborted on the carrier level.
