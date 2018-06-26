Android

With update, unlocked Galaxy S9 in US also gets FM radio

Contents
Advertisement

The first software update since launch has landed with US unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. It has taken a whole three months and change to get the latest security patches, but it also includes one omitted feature that every carrier variant had from the start.

The National Association of Broadcasters’s API for FM radio was not included with the base firmware of the the relevant devices and the NAB as well as NextRadio, the app that interfaces with the API, made some noise about it.

It shouldn’t have taken three months for an API and app to appear on phones when they were supposed to have been there at launch. There may have been a chance at an update in May before it was aborted on the carrier level.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
FM radio, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, software updates, Unlocked, US
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.