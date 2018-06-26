Wistron now making iPhone 6s in India as Apple looks at expansion

Electronics assembler Wistron is now producing the iPhone 6s at its India, putting the less popular iPhone SE out of local circulation.

The country raised import tariffs of smartphones in two steps from 10 percent to 20 percent and is also taxing components as well like circuit boards and chips at 10 percent. All this comes as Counterpoint Research notes that the iPhone SE generated less than 15 percent of Indian iPhone sales to Apple while the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus — which Wistron has been building also in India — makes up about a third. It’s hoped that the company will save more money on local production of a more popular product.

However, The Electronic Times reports that you shouldn’t expect to see any change in prices just because the iPhone 6s will soon fall away from tariffs. Industry sources claim that the 6s will continue to be imported until scale is achieved, meaning that cost benefits won’t come immediately if at all.

At least one other model is said to be in testing for local production. All locally produced iPhones are only to be sold in India.