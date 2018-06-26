While the G7 ThinQ is slightly more affordable and just as powerful as the V35 ThinQ, notch haters and OLED faithfuls unconcerned about overspending on the latest ultra-high-end phones may have felt betrayed by LG’s exclusivity agreement with AT&T.

But don’t despair just yet if you’re devoted to one of the other big three US carriers or simply want the freedom to choose your wireless service provider after purchasing the LG V35 ThinQ.

A GSM and CDMA unlocked variant has been spotted flying decidedly under the radar on the Korean company’s official US website. The Aurora Black handset is not actually up for grabs at the time of writing, with “sellers for this product coming soon”, and no price tag listed.

Since AT&T charges $899.99 outright for the “Ma Bell”-locked model, we’re obviously expecting something along those lines as far as the operator-free version is concerned. While LG doesn’t specifically mention Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile compatibility, the unlocked phone’s list of supported LTE frequencies seems pretty comprehensive.

Otherwise, this is the exact same device sold by AT&T and Best Buy for a few weeks now, sporting a beautiful 6-inch P-OLED screen with symmetrical bezels, packing a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM and 3,300 mAh battery, and running Android 8.0 Oreo with LG UX 7.0 on top.