Standalone Oculus Go VR headset is now widely available across Europe and Canada

There are three types of virtual reality devices available right now, and unlike high-end headsets manufactured by Oculus or HTC, or entry-level shells from Google and Samsung, the Vive Focus and Oculus Go can do their own thing without relying on a PC or phone’s brains.

But the Vive Focus is still exclusively available in China, while the standalone Xiaomi-built Oculus Go is officially expanding from the US to Canada and select European markets today.

Technically, pre-orders across the old continent started a few weeks back, but now the all-in-one, cordless head-mounted display can actually be purchased in 300 stores outside the US, also shipping from various e-tailers.

Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World, Dixons Travel, Harrods, Littlewoods and very.co.uk are Facebook’s official British retail partners, with the 32GB Oculus Go variant regionally priced at £199, and 64 gigs of internal storage fetching an extra 50 pounds.

EU member states carrying the immersive, Snapdragon 821-powered device include Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland, with recommended pricing starting at €219.

Last but not least, Best Buy is charging $269.99 with 32 gigs of storage and $329.99 in a 64GB configuration up north. Those are Canadian dollars, of course, roughly equating to 200 and 250 US bucks respectively, which is obviously in line with the official pricing structure stateside.

