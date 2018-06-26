Android

OPPO Find X sales will not take place in the United States

The Find X is an amazing phone. A shame it won’t come to the United States.

OPPO initially told The Verge when it gave a preview of the servo-equipped phone that the Find X would be the first phone that would be available to customers in Europe and North America. Many tech fans in the United States, knowing that this country is in North America, went rhino-mad on the news.

But PCMag‘s Sascha Segan has heard from the company and is putting a chill to the excitement.

OPPO has built a very limited presence in Europe in order to prepare itself for sales there, but whether it would be able to do so in the hyper-competitive US market is questionable at best. That said, North America also includes the countries of Canada and Mexico. Chinese brands have established some posts in those countries, so perhaps those nations (and naughty US imports) can still keep their fingers crossed.

