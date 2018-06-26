LG V40 said to have dual front cameras, triple rear cameras

Even if it’s not terribly common, we’ve become familiar with the concepts of dual selfie cameras on our phones and even up to three cameras at the back for some of the more valuable devices. Whether the quantity and quality of these glassed sensors adds to the efficacy of what they aim to achieve is entirely up for debate.

But there’s rumor now that LG strongly believes in strong numbers. A source to Android Police has indicated that the next major upgrade to the ‘V’ series will feature two cameras on the front and three at the back for a total of five.

Face first, managing editor David Ruddock infers from the source that the two cameras may potentially use stereoscopic analysis for facial recognition, but that’s just one possibility. Two of the rear cameras seem to follow LG script — a general use camera and a wide-angle view. The third camera’s setup is unknown.

For the P20 Pro, Huawei, with help from Leica, used a telephoto camera, a monochrome camera and a super-resolute 41-megapixel camera. The latter sensor, in our evaluation, ended up being the best camera for most any shooting situation.

As to the rest of what is likely going to be the LG V40, there will be a Quad DAC system for high-power in-line audio as well as several shared aspects of the LG G7 ThinQ: a display notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor below the rear cameras.

The V40’s display technology is still in question. The V30 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ used OLED panels from LG Display while the LG G7 ThinQ used an LCD screen. Also to be determined is the launch date: ‘V’ phones have typically launched in around the end of August with commercial launches toward October.