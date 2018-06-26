Kuo: LCD iPhone is not late, but look for new MacBook Air and iPad Pro with Face ID

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo has published his first investor note with Hong Kong-based TF International Securities, months after he left KGI Securities in Taiwan.

In the note, obtained by 9to5Mac, we’re told to watch for a new, affordable MacBook Air and iPad Pro releases with Face ID this year, but no further specifics were offered.

Kuo goes into depth updating his prognostications on the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model set for release in September beside two pricier OLED iPhones. Affirming recent reports on display manufacturing difficulties, he said that the unique iPhone X-esque design will cause manufacturing delays. Compromises have been made, including dropping 3D Touch interfacing on this model.

However, he also believes that this most affordable variant of this year’s iPhones, priced somewhere between $600 and $700, will launch with the pricier OLED iPhones (from $1,000 up) on-time. Kuo’s projected starting prices have previously traveled as low as $550 and and as high as $800. The analyst suggests LCD screens will continue to survive in the iPhone product mix through 2019 as OLED display prices are forecast to remain high.

Finally, Kuo notes that Apple, even with its role in reconciling the United States’s trade position with China, may suffer from knock-back effects on anti-American commercial sentiment from Chinese consumers. China is Apple’s second-largest market.