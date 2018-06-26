Huawei MateBook D updated with AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Huawei has updated its entry-level gaming notebook from last year with a big change in processing power.

The MateBook D debuted last year with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors along with an upscale option for a discrete NVIDIA GeForce 940MX GPU. Huawei, however, wants to take it another step up with this year’s upgrade.

It’s the company’s first computer with an AMD processor. The Ryzen 5 drives massive power with typical output of 15W while the Radeon Vega 8 gives users 1.1GHz of dedicated gaming power. All of this works to push full HD output on a more compact 14-inch touch display compared to last year’s slightly bulky 15.6-inch unit.

Dolby Atmos sound is found on four speakers, but there is a 3.5mm headphone jack to keep audio strictly to the ears. Other I/O includes two full USB ports (one USB 3.0, the other USB 2.0), an HDMI port (version not specified) and a USB-C port for data and power. There’s 2×2 MIMO on dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 as well. Also included is a backlit chiclet keyboard and a wide clickpad with embedded gesture control. All of this comes in a 0.62-inch thick chassis with a premium finish.

Walmart is currently selling the MateBook D at $629. We have a link to purchase it below this story.