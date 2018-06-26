Android

British Asus ZenFone 5 pre-orders kick off with a solid discount

It often takes Asus forever to commercially release its generally well-balanced smartphones after officially announcing them with plenty of pomp, and unfortunately, the ZenFone 5 family is no exception.

Stateside, for instance, you can still only buy the ZenFone 5Q, aka 5 Lite, with no sign of the “regular” Asus ZenFone 5 or ultra-high-end 5Z, while in the UK, the iPhone X-inspired Snapdragon 636 variant has just gone up for pre-order.

Estimated to be shipped the “week commencing 9th July 2018” from the Taiwanese OEM’s local e-store, the ZenFone 5 ZE620KL is technically priced at £349.99. That’s hardly prohibitive, equating to around $460, but if you hurry, you can use the “ZF50” coupon code for a cool £50 discount.

That brings the actual price down to £299.99, or $397, during the pre-order period, which makes this an almost irresistible bargain with that surprisingly capable dual rear camera system in tow, premium build quality and sharp 6.2-inch Full HD+ display.

The notch-toting Asus ZenFone 5 also runs Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, which is hardly unexpected, while ticking all the modern, buzzworthy boxes, from “advanced AI features” to razor-thin screen bezels and even Animoji-copying ZeniMoji gimmicks.

You’ll obviously have to wait for the ZenFone 5Z to quench your thirst for unrivaled processing power, but the ZE620KL configuration is no featherweight either, packing a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space and a fast-charging 3300mAh battery.

Via
TechRadar
Source
Asus UK Store
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Asus, iPhone X, News, notch, ZenFone, ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5 Lite, ZenFone 5Q, ZenFone 5Z
