If you find yourself constantly lamenting how the best ultra-affordable smartphones are always released exclusively in markets like China and India, the latest US-only Asus ZenFone 3 deal should put a big smile on your face.

Yes, this is a nearly two year-old mid-range device, but even though Android 6.0 software was offered out the box back in 2016, two major OS updates have been delivered since then. We’re talking both Nougat and Oreo goodies, the latter of which started their official over-the-air rollout several months ago.

Billed as a “glass-and-metal wonder”, the 5.5-inch ZE552KL is no pushover in terms of memory and internal storage either, with a generous 4 and 64 gigs respectively, while packing an old Snapdragon 625 processor that plenty of respectable market rookies continue to support.

Believe it or not, all that can be had in exchange for a measly $149 from the Taiwanese OEM’s official US e-store, with a standard 1-year warranty included, and unlocked LTE compatibility for GSM networks.

You can choose a white or dark blue coat of paint for your shiny, “precision-sculpted” Asus ZenFone 3, but considering the handset’s advanced age, this could be a fire sale with very limited numbers available at 50 percent off the regular price.

Obviously, the Full HD screen sports a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as chunky bezels, and you only get one 16MP rear-facing camera and one 8MP selfie shooter. All in all, though, the apparent quality/price ratio is pretty much impossible to beat… stateside.