Xiaomi tried hard to resist the curious iPhone X-inspired notch trend for as long as humanly possible, but after maintaining the original design direction of the Mi MIX family yet again, the Chinese OEM threw in the towel with the Mi 8 lineup.

Now there’s also a mid-range Redmi handset sporting a divisive screen cutout, although the 6 Pro predictably lacks fancy 3D facial recognition technology. Still, you can unlock this very respectable low-cost 5.8-incher using either your face or fingerprint, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro also ticks both the dual rear-facing camera and AI enhancement boxes.

Of course, the two snappers on the back are no heavyweights, with 12 and 5MP sensors, as well as middling f/2.2 aperture, while the single selfie cam boasts a modest 5 megapixels. Under the hood, you get a somewhat outdated but still relatively powerful Snapdragon 625 processor, alongside 3 or 4 gigs of RAM, 32 or 64GB storage space, and a hefty 4000mAh battery.

It almost goes without saying an extra-tall display is a major selling point here, at a 19:9 aspect ratio, especially when also offering FHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) resolution.

All in all, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a lot going for it at a killer starting price of CNY 999 ($153) in a 3/32GB configuration, fetching 200 yuan more for a total of around $185 with 4 gigs of memory and the same internal storage count, as well as CNY 1299 ($200 or so) while accommodating 64 gigs of data and packing 4GB RAM.

Besides, love or hate the notch (and the sizable chin), this bad boy is quite handsome in five different paint jobs, including red, gold, rose gold, black and blue. Unfortunately, there are no words on international availability… just yet.