The world’s fastest growing smartphone vendor is not giving up on tablets either, and although the Mi Pad family name continues to raise eyebrows and pose legal challenges, the fourth edition is here to battle… an almost three year old iPad mini 4.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 switches from a 4:3 to a 16:10 aspect ratio, settling for a Full HD+ screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels that yields a 283 ppi density both the Mi Pad 3 and iPad mini 4 are capable of surpassing.

The newbie also packs a slightly smaller 6000mAh battery than its predecessor, but obviously, there’s no comparison between the powerful octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor and the modest hexa MediaTek MT8176 used on last year’s third-gen Mi Pad.

The 660 even brings some AI magic to the table, including (simple) Face Unlock support for the 5MP front-facing camera. If you don’t mind people judging, you can also take decent snapshots with a 13MP rear shooter boasting f/2.0 aperture.

Coated in black or gold, the all-metal Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 runs MIUI-skinned Android 8.1 Oreo on the software side of things, measuring 7.9mm thin and 120.3mm wide, which is thicker but significantly narrower than the Mi Pad 3.

For just 1099 yuan ($168), you can get an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 3 gigs of memory and 32 of internal storage space, while 4/64GB variants go for CNY 1399 ($215) and 1499 ($230) respectively either lacking or supporting LTE connectivity. That’s right, an LTE-enabled Mi Pad 4 with 4GB RAM is a measly 230 bucks… in China.