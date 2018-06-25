Xiaomi Mi 8 sales beat OnePlus 6 to the million-sale mark

Boutique phone maker OnePlus took 22 days to garner its first million sales for the OnePlus 6 — not too bad by any standard. Well, not ruin any parties, but Xiaomi has new data out to beat that number.

Global spokesperson Donovan Sung tweeted out that the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE took just 18 days to make seven digits.

Sharing some amazing news. The Mi 8 series first went on sale on June 5. Just 18 days later, we’ve already sold over 1M units!#Xiaomi #Mi8 pic.twitter.com/dH36P6Wgt8 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) June 23, 2018

Xiaomi’s primary market is China, where upgrade culture is strong and the prices for its phones are considerably lower than the OnePlus 6 SKU for SKU. With the Mi 8 expected to arrive in Europe in the next month or so, expect sales rates to pick back up again.

Still, neither Xiaomi nor OnePlus can play like Huawei with 6 million sales in two months. All to say that competition is raging.