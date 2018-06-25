Unlocked Galaxy S9 gets its first security update after 3 months
US unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units look to be getting their first security update since they were shipped out.
Droid Life got screenshots of the 700MB package sent to the Galaxy S9 with Android’s security patches for June in tow. The unlocked versions follow T-Mobile and Verizon variants getting the same update just 4 days ago, though, oddly, the Verizon update was labeled as “version 1-5” to an attempted “version 1” update that apparent went out in May. T-Mobile had apparently delayed its May update as well. Perhaps the bugs were particularly mean this month.
Samsung is considered to be quite lazy in its upgrade work with security OTAs going out only quarterly against Google’s monthly updates. And if the tail-on from major Android OS updates are anything to be concerned of, well, perhaps this might be important enough of a priority for you to skip out on any Samsung phone.