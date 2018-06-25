Android

Unlocked Galaxy S9 gets its first security update after 3 months

Contents
Advertisement

US unlocked Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ units look to be getting their first security update since they were shipped out.

Droid Life got screenshots of the 700MB package sent to the Galaxy S9 with Android’s security patches for June in tow. The unlocked versions follow T-Mobile and Verizon variants getting the same update just 4 days ago, though, oddly, the Verizon update was labeled as “version 1-5” to an attempted “version 1” update that apparent went out in May. T-Mobile had apparently delayed its May update as well. Perhaps the bugs were particularly mean this month.

Samsung is considered to be quite lazy in its upgrade work with security OTAs going out only quarterly against Google’s monthly updates. And if the tail-on from major Android OS updates are anything to be concerned of, well, perhaps this might be important enough of a priority for you to skip out on any Samsung phone.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Droid Life (Verizon, T-Mobile)
Source
Droid Life (Unlocked)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Samsung, security, software updates, T-Mobile, Unlocked, Verizon
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.