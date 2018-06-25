Windows

Surface USB-C adapter, targeted for enterprise, sells Friday for $80

Contents
Advertisement

One year after introducing it with a joke, Microsoft has finally announced that the Surface USB-C dongle will begin selling on June 29. The catch? The company is selling it as an enterprise device and will have a withering price to match: $79.99.

The hefty one-port dock will attach through an approximately 1-foot cable to a dongle containing the Surface Connect pins for the port on the latest-generation Surface Pro devices as well as the Surface Laptop — sorry, original Surface Book owners. Microsoft told The Verge that the adapter needs a power source of at least 12V and 2.25A (27W) to keep the base device charged along with powering a secondary display.

It’s worth noting that Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, said last year that this would be the dongle for “people who love dongles.”

The Surface Book 2 is the only device in the category to have at least one native USB-C connection.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
The Verge
Posted In
Accessories, Tablets, Windows
Tags
adapter, availability, dongle, Enterprise, Microsoft, News, Pricing, release date, Surface, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro LTE, USB-C
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.