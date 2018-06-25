Surface USB-C adapter, targeted for enterprise, sells Friday for $80
One year after introducing it with a joke, Microsoft has finally announced that the Surface USB-C dongle will begin selling on June 29. The catch? The company is selling it as an enterprise device and will have a withering price to match: $79.99.
The hefty one-port dock will attach through an approximately 1-foot cable to a dongle containing the Surface Connect pins for the port on the latest-generation Surface Pro devices as well as the Surface Laptop — sorry, original Surface Book owners. Microsoft told The Verge that the adapter needs a power source of at least 12V and 2.25A (27W) to keep the base device charged along with powering a secondary display.
It’s worth noting that Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, said last year that this would be the dongle for “people who love dongles.”
The Surface Book 2 is the only device in the category to have at least one native USB-C connection.