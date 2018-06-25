Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about rumors for the Galaxy S10 that hint to 3 phones and 1 of them having a triple camera. Then we talk about Apple, as they are improving their audio line-up bringing sweat and water resistance to AirPods, refreshing the HomePod and developing new over-the-ear headphones for 2019. People who ordered the HTC U12+ through Amazon are complaining as their device had to arrive June 21st and it hasn’t and it is back ordering them to August 23rd. Then we discuss Apple’s repair program for MacBook butterfly keyboards as several users are having problems, they will repair them for free. We end today’s show with the announcement of the Nokia 3.1.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung is reportedly working on three Galaxy S10 models, with one, two and three cameras 
Apple has ‘higher-end’ AirPods, over-ear headphones and a ‘new HomePod’ slated for 2019
HTC U12+ shipping snafu has customers worried, but company is working it out
Apple repairing MacBook “Butterfly” keyboards for free
Nokia 3.1 gets an officially official July 2 US launch date at $159

