PayPal finally launches a Venmo debit card

For being one of the United States’ most popular peer-to-peer mobile payment apps, Venmo has been lacking one thing that could have really made it convenient. Heck, its parent company PayPal has had it for years and years and it’s still somewhat under-utilized.

Now, the Venmo debit card is finally here. Issued by Mastercard and compatible with NFC terminals, this card will fund purchases using an account’s stored Venmo balance and, if it runs dry, will also siphon from the user’s primary funding source such as a bank account or another card. These transactions show up in the same history as with users’ peer payments with easy options to be notified of every checkout or to disable the card.

Venmo does not charge a $2.50 fee for withdrawals made through a MoneyPass ATM, though local ATM charges may apply.

The Venmo card comes in six colors and is now in limited release. Click the source link below the story to get yours.