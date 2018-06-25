We don’t know if HMD Global had some sort of an understanding with its US retail partners or not, but B&H Photo Video and Amazon helped the overall modest Nokia 3.1 smartphone get quite a bit of attention ahead of today’s official release date announcement.

The exclusive Nokia brand licensee is finally in a position to confirm Amazon and Best Buy sales will be underway on July 2. In the meantime, you can pre-order the HD+ 5.2-incher from Amazon or B&H in your choice of blue/copper, black/chrome or white/iron color combos, although the latter seller still lists a vague “beginning of Jul 2018” under “expected availability.”

Up for grabs unlocked and compatible with GSM networks only, the Nokia 3.1 is far from prohibitively priced, at $159. Of course, the Android One device is no powerhouse either, but it is “ready for Android P”, running Oreo out the box while packing an octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor capable of delivering “premium experiences.”

The rest of the specifications are decent… enough, including 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space, a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio for the aforementioned 1440 x 720 pix res 5.2-inch LCD screen, 13 and 8MP rear and front cameras, 2990mAh battery capacity, as well as an “anodized machined metal frame and sculpted glass display” that make for a truly rare design in the entry-level segment.