HMD Global updates Nokia 8 and three other phones with face unlock

HMD Global is in the process of updating four of its Nokia-branded phones with a face unlock feature.

The move was first noted in a response from the Nokia Mobile account on Twitter to a customer asking about the feature on the Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco as well as the Nokia 7 Plus and new Nokia 6 (Nokia 6.1) are all getting the feature as complements to the traditional passcodes and fingerprint unlocking methods. More phones could be added to the list, though practicality factors such as speed and camera resolution may keep lower-end phones off the list — though that hasn’t stopped others from implementing it.

Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, facial recognition, HMD Global, New Nokia 6, News, Nokia, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, security, software updates
